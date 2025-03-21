BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TEACHING THE PARABLE OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN 🛐 [THE HOLY SPIRIT BEATEN LEFT FOR DEAD WITH NO DIGNITY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 month ago

The Good Samaritan... Decoded... Holy Spirit beaten lefted for dead with no dignity.

http://scriptural-truth.com/GoodSamaritan.html

The Spiritual meaning or the parabolic meaning... (meat of the Word)

Seeing the Parables in Scriptures... Luke 10:25-37

See this on it's internet website and more.

****************************************************************

1.The Inn Keeper = God The Father and The Old Testament

2.The Good Samaritan = God The Son and The New Testament

3.The Man Beaten, Robbed and Stripped of all dignity = The Holy Spirit, The Apocrypha and the Prophets Of Old;

Prophets Of Old are... (Lost Prophets and Unaccepted Prophets that are not in the Canon or The Apocrypha)

4.Two Denarii = Across Time... 2,000 years; (A Thousand years is as a day)

5.The Priest = The Governing Leaders of The Church; (Church Politicians)

6.The Levite = The Local Community Church

7.The Robbers = Scholars, Theologians and Canon Lawyers

8.Son Of God = Your Neighbour... The Good Samaritan

*************************************************************************

My Friend...

www.Scripural-Truth.com


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItAvgf3vuWE

Keywords
psalm 2bait and switchmulti pronged offensivescriptural-truththe parable of the good samaritan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy