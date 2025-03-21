TEACHING THE PARABLE OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN 🛐 [THE HOLY SPIRIT BEATEN LEFT FOR DEAD WITH NO DIGNITY]

The Good Samaritan... Decoded... Holy Spirit beaten lefted for dead with no dignity.

The Spiritual meaning or the parabolic meaning...

Luke 10:25-37

1.The Inn Keeper = God The Father and The Old Testament

2.The Good Samaritan = God The Son and The New Testament

3.The Man Beaten, Robbed and Stripped of all dignity = The Holy Spirit, The Apocrypha and the Prophets Of Old;

Prophets Of Old are... (Lost Prophets and Unaccepted Prophets that are not in the Canon or The Apocrypha)

4.Two Denarii = Across Time... 2,000 years; (A Thousand years is as a day)

5.The Priest = The Governing Leaders of The Church; (Church Politicians)

6.The Levite = The Local Community Church

7.The Robbers = Scholars, Theologians and Canon Lawyers

8.Son Of God = Your Neighbour... The Good Samaritan

My Friend...

