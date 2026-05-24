Gunman identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, had opened fire on a White House security checkpoint; officers shot Best, who died at the hospital

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The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, had opened fire on a White House security checkpoint; officers shot Best, who died at the hospital.
More info here:
- A gunman was killed after opening fire on a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint near the White House Saturday evening, officials said. Secret Service officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who later died at a hospital. A bystander was also wounded.
Gunman opened fire with a revolver, sources say
The gunman in Saturday's shooting near the White House pulled out a revolver and fired off several shots in the direction of a U.S. Secret Service booth before Secret Service Uniformed Division officers quickly returned fire, law enforcement sources told CBS News.
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/white-house-gun-shots-north-lawn/