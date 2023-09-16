Create New Account
He's Foul, He's Confronting....He's Commo John
Roobs Flyers
85 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

John Wilson pulls no punches. Former Union boss and head of Trades Hall Canberra let's fly at the Globalist aligned Gold Coast City Council outside their offices at Bundall on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.

14th Sept, 2023.

#StopTheRot

#SackTheLot


john wilsonaustralia oneroobs flyersstop the rotsack the lot

