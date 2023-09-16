He's Foul, He's Confronting....He's Commo John

John Wilson pulls no punches. Former Union boss and head of Trades Hall Canberra let's fly at the Globalist aligned Gold Coast City Council outside their offices at Bundall on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.
14th Sept, 2023.
#StopTheRot
#SackTheLot
