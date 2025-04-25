The Dead Daisies - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 280 [2013]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the rock band, The Dead Daisies, while Uproar Festival 2013 with Alice In Chains, Jane's Addiction, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and more. The Dead Daisies is currently supporting their newest album, Light 'Em Up.
Film Date - August 22, 2013
Location - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:33 Front Lounge
03:11 Bunks
04:21 Back Lounge
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
