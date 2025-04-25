The Dead Daisies - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 280 [2013]

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the rock band, The Dead Daisies, while Uproar Festival 2013 with Alice In Chains, Jane's Addiction, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, and more. The Dead Daisies is currently supporting their newest album, Light 'Em Up.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 22, 2013

Location - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL





KEEP UP WITH THE DEAD DAISIES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/TheDeadDaisies

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thedeaddaisies

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDeadDaisies





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:33 Front Lounge

03:11 Bunks

04:21 Back Lounge





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.



