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Fighting against censorship on Truther sites_ep1_GGT_BNT
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Censorship is one of the things we, as a community fight against. That's why we choose alternative video platforms for example. Unfortunately, there are some persona non grata who infiltrates our community with the intention of forming and leading the viewers' opinions to a direction they prefer. That is not right. This is the reason I've made this video, to expose these kind of inferior things. I can't even call them human. This thing can easily become a series as I discover more and more of them.
In this video I expose GGT from BNT.
Music: Johann Sebastian Bach - Sonata Nr 1 In G Minor 2 Fuga
In this video I expose GGT from BNT.
Music: Johann Sebastian Bach - Sonata Nr 1 In G Minor 2 Fuga
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