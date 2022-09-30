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Havoc Across the Planet Will Shock You
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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767 views • September 30, 2022

🌎https://www.feelthereactionglobal.com/Freedomist 🌎https://youtu.be/koDZuVozEws


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Lowest corn crop in France -25+% with the rest of Europe to follow. Natural Gas pipelines destroyed, wood shortages and little if any fertilizer being produced. ATM's across Canada will only operate from 7am-8pm, supermarket flash mobs in the USA and the British pound notes will be worthless after Sept 30, 2022.



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