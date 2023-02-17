Inflation, Stock Buybacks, and the Next Market Crash

Secure your wealth before the dollar collapses from its loss of status as a world reserve currency and leads to hyperinflation. Because, if you don't hold it you don't own it. And, if you know it's a good idea to take action but aren't sure where to start, schedule a call with one of our expert Gold & Silver analysts and they'll guide you through creating a customized strategy to safeguard your assets. Schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

🗣So now we have a very dangerous situation where the Fed says they won't be lowering rates with the markets. They don't believe them. And so they're betting on just the opposite direction. Both are attempting to call each other's bluff. And the reason this game of chicken is so different is because it's actually the most dangerous for the public, not the people playing the game. There are two ways that this can go, and it ultimately leads to the same result. Well, how much time do we have and do I protect myself differently depending on which each of those happens? These are the questions we'll answer coming up.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️



🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang



