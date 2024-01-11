Millions saved by Corona vaccinations? (Interview with Prof. Dr. Bergholz)

While the massive damage caused by Corona vaccinations can no longer be denied, WHO, leading media and Corona measures advocates such as Prof. Lauterbach continue to vehemently defend vaccinations with the argument: the Covid-19 vaccination has saved millions of lives worldwide. But what are these numbers based on? Listen to Prof. Dr. Bergholz’ clear and unequivocal statement, an expert in quality and risk assessment, during a conversation with Kla.TV.
