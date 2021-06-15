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[VOSTFR] Melania Trump s'exprime à la Convention nationale républicaine
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La première dame Melania Trump prononce un discours le 25 août 2020 depuis la roseraie de la maison blanche lors de la deuxième nuit de la Convention nationale républicaine.
En voici une partie.
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/opNYKWnfXlg
☑️ Fox News :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Transcription complète :
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/melania-trump-2020-rnc-speech-transcript
Deux liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
Foster care
https://youtu.be/sFBa9cK52vM
Be best
https://www.whitehouse.gov/bebest/
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur :
✅ http://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
En voici une partie.
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/opNYKWnfXlg
☑️ Fox News :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIJgqnII2ZOINSWNOGFThA
Transcription complète :
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/melania-trump-2020-rnc-speech-transcript
Deux liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
Foster care
https://youtu.be/sFBa9cK52vM
Be best
https://www.whitehouse.gov/bebest/
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur :
✅ http://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
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