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BREAKING! Germans Protest Death Jabs!
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73 views • January 22, 2022
BREAKING! Germans Protest the Deadly Jew Jabs! Profiteering Jewish Death Jabs Imposed on Germans for triple-digit Billions in Jewish Profiteering! These Communist Globalist billionaire Jewish murderers are hardest on Israel - where nationalist Israelis have now received up to 5 Death Jabs from their own! If these profiteering billionaire madmen don't care about fellow Jews, do they care about gentiles? No! Protocol 10 of "The Protocols of the LEarned Elders of Zion" calls for global inoculation for world domination! Even to the point of murdering helpless and trusting Israeli nationalist citizens! SEE ALSO: https://www.brighteon.com/9d782aa0-7a79-42f6-bc8d-bd68b2767e92
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