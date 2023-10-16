Wapiti: Amidst the Clouds

This video is a collction of photographs that I took recently while staying in a cabin on Jim Mountain near Wapiti, Wyoming, off Bufalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway. I enjoyed watching the sunsets over the mountains from a front deck, as I marveled at the beauty of the natural world. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
