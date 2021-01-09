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Leave It To Cleaver! Amen and Awomen!?
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17 views • January 09, 2021
Leave it to Emanuel Cleaver to make a mockery of the Judeo-Christian way of praying. This man is a con and fake, and his prayer didn't even reach the ceiling of the chambers of congress. This needs to end and there needs to be true and just Christians offering prayer before meetings of congress, whether they are elected officials or just plain citizens and sincere Americans.
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