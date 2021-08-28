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Ken O'Keefe's August 28, 2021 Sarasota County Jail Telephone Rant
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504 views • August 31, 2021
Truther Ken O'Keefe Will Be The Next COVID-19 Death We Read About
Re: (Source Video) - https://www.kok69.com/
Notes from Ken O'Keefe's Website Team:
Re: Sarasota County Jail 8-28-21
Ken O'Keefe is in Sarasota County Jail for failure to appear in court on the traffic stop violation that happened 6 months ago when they seized all of his personal property unlawfully, with refusal to give it back. Today they picked him up for failure to appear in court over this unlawful traffic stop. They had no right to withhold his property, they are in deep violation of his rights.
So, I Thank You Sheriff T. Garrison for letting Ken use your phone today to call us.
And thank you to your colleague Deputy R. Johnson for assisting and being kind.
These officers were actually pretty cool Ken said, as he was being hauled away.
Ken's team will be documenting all of this for public record, due to this ongoing unlawful harassment of an innocent Marine veteran who has served this country and has the right to exercise his right to travel, like a FREE MAN. There is no excuse for any of this but usury, plain and simple, and it must END.
1. Refusal of medication/Hunger strike: Ken O'Keefe will not be eating anything in jail and has refused any and all medication. If he is inoculated with ANYTHING or his life is compromised in any way, it was NOT of his doing. Blood pressure: 137/90 & BPM (beats per minute) - 84
2. Ken O'Keefe is NOT suicidal, he will NOT be committing suicide in jail, so if anything happens to him, again, not of his doing.
3. Ken O'Keefe has lost all of his property due to unlawful search and seizure.
4. Ken O'Keefe NOW has evidence that his passport has been stolen, AND HE HAS THE POLICE REPORT! (The only good thing coming out of this so far)
5. Ken O'Keefe has reached out to the Irish Embassy seeking asylum and has had obstacles there due to the passport issue! Which was stolen with his property! See the catch 22 here? It's ridiculous!!
6. Ken O'Keefe has had his property seized and or compromised several times now due to this ridiculous cycle of insanity, for merely exercising his God Given right to travel.
7. Ken O'Keefe has taken great loss, including MANY work opportunities, speaking tours, etc. The work on his book has been greatly delayed due to all of this! I am a first hand witness to all of this, as we have faced many challenges in an attempt to get the work done.
8. Ken O'Keefe will not back down on his God Given rights, these will NOT be voluntarily compromised!
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: (Source Video) - https://www.kok69.com/
Notes from Ken O'Keefe's Website Team:
Re: Sarasota County Jail 8-28-21
Ken O'Keefe is in Sarasota County Jail for failure to appear in court on the traffic stop violation that happened 6 months ago when they seized all of his personal property unlawfully, with refusal to give it back. Today they picked him up for failure to appear in court over this unlawful traffic stop. They had no right to withhold his property, they are in deep violation of his rights.
So, I Thank You Sheriff T. Garrison for letting Ken use your phone today to call us.
And thank you to your colleague Deputy R. Johnson for assisting and being kind.
These officers were actually pretty cool Ken said, as he was being hauled away.
Ken's team will be documenting all of this for public record, due to this ongoing unlawful harassment of an innocent Marine veteran who has served this country and has the right to exercise his right to travel, like a FREE MAN. There is no excuse for any of this but usury, plain and simple, and it must END.
1. Refusal of medication/Hunger strike: Ken O'Keefe will not be eating anything in jail and has refused any and all medication. If he is inoculated with ANYTHING or his life is compromised in any way, it was NOT of his doing. Blood pressure: 137/90 & BPM (beats per minute) - 84
2. Ken O'Keefe is NOT suicidal, he will NOT be committing suicide in jail, so if anything happens to him, again, not of his doing.
3. Ken O'Keefe has lost all of his property due to unlawful search and seizure.
4. Ken O'Keefe NOW has evidence that his passport has been stolen, AND HE HAS THE POLICE REPORT! (The only good thing coming out of this so far)
5. Ken O'Keefe has reached out to the Irish Embassy seeking asylum and has had obstacles there due to the passport issue! Which was stolen with his property! See the catch 22 here? It's ridiculous!!
6. Ken O'Keefe has had his property seized and or compromised several times now due to this ridiculous cycle of insanity, for merely exercising his God Given right to travel.
7. Ken O'Keefe has taken great loss, including MANY work opportunities, speaking tours, etc. The work on his book has been greatly delayed due to all of this! I am a first hand witness to all of this, as we have faced many challenges in an attempt to get the work done.
8. Ken O'Keefe will not back down on his God Given rights, these will NOT be voluntarily compromised!
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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