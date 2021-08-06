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Let the Games Begin!!!
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11 views • August 06, 2021
Political Mud slinging towards Federal Conservatives from UNIFOR and other NON Government Interests/ "Political" Dr. Joe Vipond from Calgary demanding more lockdowns.
#NoMoreLockdowns,#CancelCulture,#CallElection
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Sources:
From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/08/04/calgary-doc-who-claims-no-ties-to-alberta-ndp-has-donated-nearly-20000-to-party/
From The Western Standard: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/08/cbc-requests-another-bailout-with-ad-sales-down-again/?fbclid=IwAR1_PyOI6ZP3bSAOdGdLEQQlSLZAXD5lcT5YVErtHtZx4NJjja9Er7ZDgDY
From Rebel News, The UNIFOR VIDEO slamming Erin O'Toole: https://youtu.be/vWZvMebrgm0
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
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Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
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Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
#NoMoreLockdowns,#CancelCulture,#CallElection
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Sources:
From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/08/04/calgary-doc-who-claims-no-ties-to-alberta-ndp-has-donated-nearly-20000-to-party/
From The Western Standard: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/08/cbc-requests-another-bailout-with-ad-sales-down-again/?fbclid=IwAR1_PyOI6ZP3bSAOdGdLEQQlSLZAXD5lcT5YVErtHtZx4NJjja9Er7ZDgDY
From Rebel News, The UNIFOR VIDEO slamming Erin O'Toole: https://youtu.be/vWZvMebrgm0
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
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