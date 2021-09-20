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Hulk - Clearer Version
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40 views • September 20, 2021
All of the action takes place in the first 12-seconds.
As the police began beating the people with fists and batons, one man emerged from the crowd and fought back.
3-second mark: At the bottom of the screen, cop wearing black gloves punches man (with orange hooded top) in the face.
4-second mark: Hulk (biggest man dressed in black with black baseball hat) punches baton wielding black-gloved cop in face.
5-second mark: Hulk punches mace spraying cop in the face.
7-second mark: Hulk tackles cop (who hit a man in the side with the metal baton at the 1-second mark).
10-second mark: Hulk body slams cop.
At this point, the world has guessed correctly. If Australians don't fight back, they will end up being killed by the spike-protein vaccine or in a concentration camp.
The Hulk's actions reminds me of a defensive lineman wreaking havoc to an offensive line. A one-man wrecking crew.
As the police began beating the people with fists and batons, one man emerged from the crowd and fought back.
3-second mark: At the bottom of the screen, cop wearing black gloves punches man (with orange hooded top) in the face.
4-second mark: Hulk (biggest man dressed in black with black baseball hat) punches baton wielding black-gloved cop in face.
5-second mark: Hulk punches mace spraying cop in the face.
7-second mark: Hulk tackles cop (who hit a man in the side with the metal baton at the 1-second mark).
10-second mark: Hulk body slams cop.
At this point, the world has guessed correctly. If Australians don't fight back, they will end up being killed by the spike-protein vaccine or in a concentration camp.
The Hulk's actions reminds me of a defensive lineman wreaking havoc to an offensive line. A one-man wrecking crew.
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