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Global Control Through the Pandemic
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31 views • February 19, 2021
In this video we discuss the pandemic being used to force masks and vaccines. Globalists using fake emergency to gain control. Censorship of anti-vaccine people.
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Background music by:
Derek Fietcher from Fantasy & World Music by the Fiechters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAT0BBlSXMY
Check them out:
Amazon mp3 : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FT3TBLN
Bandcamp: https://dbfiechter.bandcamp.com/album/knights-of-the-round-table
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/album/1417593461
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Background music by:
Derek Fietcher from Fantasy & World Music by the Fiechters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAT0BBlSXMY
Check them out:
Amazon mp3 : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FT3TBLN
Bandcamp: https://dbfiechter.bandcamp.com/album/knights-of-the-round-table
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/album/1417593461
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