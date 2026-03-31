Societal Adjustments and Food Scarcity, an interview with David DuByne

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Energy shortages don’t stop at fuel—they hit food production, transport, and storage. Scarcity changes behavior quickly: bulk buying, simpler diets, and local sourcing return. The modern food system is fragile, and when it strains, everyday habits must evolve just to keep up.
#FoodCrisis #Scarcity #SupplyChainIssues #FoodSecurity #Adaptation #LocalFood #Sustainability #GlobalShift
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