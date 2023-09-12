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Good Vibrations with George Lewis and Suzzanne Monk | Unrestricted Truths Ep. 425
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
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60 views • September 12, 2023

Join me, James Grundvig, as we navigate the labyrinth of C19 mandates and vaccines. How are they impacting everyday citizens and migrants? With the wisdom of George Lewis, we’ll explore this through an astrological lens, diving into the symbolism of the Fifth Generation of Omricon and the mystical forces it stirs. Drawing attention and acknowledging the darkness is the first step towards alchemizing it and birthing a new world.

In an engaging conversation with Peter Navarro, a stalwart from the Trump administration, we dissect the radical left, the looming Continuing Resolution budget standoff in Congress, and the possible leadership reshuffle in the Freedom Caucus. We’ll illuminate the path for Patriots to rally behind conservative contenders in the forthcoming primary elections, and how this involvement can swing the whole platform and agenda towards conservatism.

Finally, we enter a metaphysical realm, discussing the power of the people to rise, and reclaim their rights, and how the Constitution anchors this struggle. Drawing connections between the myth of Saturn devouring his offspring and Jupiter deposing his father, we examine freedom as America’s fundamental value. We’ll also touch on a magical gathering in Miami that promises to unite people to co-create and experience color, frequency, sound, and healing. Lastly, we journey to Norway during the summer solstice to reflect on the significance of stepping out of the rat race and rekindling connections with our soul families.

Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version of this episode below!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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