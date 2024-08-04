Retired General: Facts, events are manipulated to make public believe a DESIRED reality

According to retired Major general Frank van Kappen we are in an information war where facts and events are manipulated in order to get the public (your own citizens, the enemy, and the international public) to believe a desired reality.

Why is this done? Sanae Orchi and David Boerstra explain that if people believe what you want them to believe, you can get them to do what you want them do without you having to force them.

See also Noam Chomsky’s ‘Manufactured Consent.’

ABOUT GENERAL VAN KAPPEN

Franklin Ernest (Frank) van Kappen (Semarang, 4 Augustus 1941) is a Dutch politician and former soldier. He served as Major general with the Dutch Marines between 1995 and 1998, and as military advisor with the United Nations during some years. He was a member of the Senate for the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy between 2007 and 2019.

https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_van_Kappen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_van_Kappen

REFERENCES

https://twitter.com/DavidBoerstra

SOURCE

Fragment from (starts at around 22:00):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLb0OG92KxQ

Mirrored - frankploegman





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/