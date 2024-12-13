Globalists Plan Covid Psyop 2.0

Will we heed the lesson we should have learned from the last four years or will many people believe their deception again? Dr. David Martin brings all the facts for you to hear and be ready when they pull the 2nd psychological operation convincing the public that unless they listen to them and do as they say, they will die. The fear mongering will be here again. Will YOU be ready to not believe them?





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/









IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support











VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com











WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online











EMAIL:

[email protected]











Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.