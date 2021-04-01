mRNA 'Vaccines' Critical and Full Explanation of The Dangers and Consequences

In this BGB reproduction of a Day Star interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny we get a full and comprehensive insight into the truths and horrors behind this experimental mRNA injection.



Anyone who considers volunteering for a jab needs to watch this video - it will send chills up your spine.



The big takeaway is that after getting your first shot, you are at the mercy of what will happen - there's no turning back. It's impossible to reverse what has been set in motion. You cannot get rid of what will take place in your genes.



So it is imperative that you educate yourself NOW. Changing your mind later will be too late. The choice is yours, so are the consequences. Think carefully before making an INFORMED decision.