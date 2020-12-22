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Στην Ιταλία το 88% των θανάτων από COVID, ήταν θάνατοι από υποκείμενα νοσήματα!
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22 views • December 22, 2020
Δεν μπορεί να κρυφτεί αυτό το παγκόσμιο ψέμα πλέον. Δεν τους βγαίνουν τα νούμερα ! Τα πάντα τους διαψεύδουν κ οι φωνές που λένε την αλήθεια αυξάνονται καθημερινά !
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