Financial Assassination Attempt

Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Lawfare: Unprecedented Ruling

* Trump must pay $355M in a civil fraud case — and he gets a 3-year ban on operating NY businesses?!

* Who was the victim here?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347055103112

