Miami Beach Police Induct Junior Officer Into the "Thin Blue Line Cult" In Satanic "Ritual"
America at War
America at War
154 followers
36 views • 4 days ago

Granted, there was no drinking of blood or Baphomet statue present, however there WAS a "Sacrifice." An innocent man was SACRIFICED to the evil force these CULT members serve!


The senior officers could have done whatever they wanted at any given time, but that is not what they sought! They were seeking to draw another unsuspecting soul into their Satanic CULT


Police have been described by myself for YEARS as being "OrganizedCrime" which they absolutely ARE, along with the illegitimate "Courts"


But I've recently realized how it is actually more of a CULT

I want you to search for "12 Signs That Someone May Be Involved With a Cult" on google or whatever, and READ THE SIGNS! If you come up with the same article that I did, which you can find here: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/word-less/202303/has-a-loved-one-fallen-into-a-dangerous-cult


You will see that numbers 10 and 11 really fit the police!

How "Everyone is a threat" (Who is not in the thin blue line cult)

The CULT's paranoia grows, and the outside world is viewed as a THREAT


Don't just read the one article though, I want you to actually research the indications of someone being "A member of a CULT" and you WILL SEE that #Police fit the description rather well!


Then, I want you to consider the FACT that the "Fraternal Order of Police" is the Police Union that represents all police. Their own logo shows that they are #Freemasons, and even has the "All seeing Eye of Lucifer" on it!


Despite the Fraternal Order of Police not being a governmental agency, they will step in anytime a police officer is charged with a crime. They will also fund his defense in most cases, and they'll argue AGAINST him being punished for misconduct


This Freemason Organization will also "Speak on his behalf"

Everyone SHOULD know that Freemasons are actually CULT MEMBERS


And they are CULT MEMBERS who admittedly "Worship Lucifer"

So to believe anything but "Police are CULT MEMBERS" would be illogical and somewhat naive


Believe whatever you like...

But the bible tells you plainly to "Judge them by their FRUIT"

In the case of Police this is violence, kidnapping, extortion, and loss of freedom


Many people claim that "Police are heroes who protect us all"

But even that is not true! They are criminals who we all FEAR because of their evil actions


The bible also tells us to beware of Satan's "deceitful workers"


2 Corinthians 11

13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.


14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.


15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.


The entirety of the "JUST-US SYSTEM" is a Satanic Cult consisting of criminals, murderers, thieves, and LIARS. And they are COWARDS too, when their CULT is not there to back them up!


Police are violent criminals at best

Their only real purpose is to "Protect and Defend" the #Pedophiles

and those committing Genocide, like Kill Gates


Praise Yahuwah

We WILL win this fight of good versus evil!

Providing we hold close to truth and the Power of the Most High


original video:

🚔Miami Beach Police Harass Man fo Sleeping in Car! LAWSUIT!!! 😪

https://youtu.be/-uLh0nIVx3M

