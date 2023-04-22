ICAN MAKES HISTORY IN MISSISSIPPI

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 21, 2023
ICAN once again made history this week by winning yet another lawsuit, this time actually reversing the draconian ban on religious exemptions for vaccines in Mississippi. ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri along with co-founders of Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights, Lindey Magee and MaryJo Perry, join Del to recount their uphill battle that led to this historic victory.
