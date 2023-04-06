Tony Byker - 'I Drank Your Poison'

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/...

Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots

https://www.instagram.com/laurence__bouchard/

https://www.facebook.com/laurencebouchard2015

I DRANK YOUR POISON

I can’t let go

I can’t move on

I loved your warm embrace

Engulfed me oh so long

Others didn’t understand

How much you meant to me

They longed to be free

But with you I am complete

They said you weren’t real

But for me you were my everything

Even though I couldn’t breathe

Your gift just kept giving me

A sense of security

Purpose, goal

Meaning to my empty existence.

They warned your poisoned arrow

The signs I ignored blindly

And now my heart is broken

No turning back

My blood is frozen

Even though I know you hurt me

And the truth is right before my eyes

I can’t see cos my mind is blinded

I’m hypnotised and I drank your poison









A love song from a true devoted Covidian Cultist to their beloved magical imaginary disease that became their focus and solace for 3 years. A victim to a lifetime of Hollywood viral contagion brainwashing and media propaganda, and unable to let go of this precious new make-believe friend. Throughout this whole Scamdemic all the truthful information was available, and so many people were shouting warnings from the rooftops about the coming needle, but deep psychological trauma kept them holding onto such a belief, wanting it so badly to be true, to be part of history in the making. Yet begging for a solution, they gladly took the pharmakeia magic potion, the precious elixir, that was nothing but a useless poison Clotshot in disguise.





This Convid Scamdemic is the biggest psychological operation in human history. The majority of humanity fell for it hook line and sinker.

Convid elevated common folk to hero status by simply avoiding work, staying home and doing nothing, masked warriors fighting together to save humanity, armed with hand sanitizer. Pathetic nobodies could become righteous saviours. Taking away this precious virus from a devoted Covidian Cultist leaves a gaping hole in their already empty lives.