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Dr. Roger Hodkinson on COVID: “This is the Biggest Hoax ever perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”
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220 views • November 27, 2020
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, the Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, calls COVID-19 an utter hoax.
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