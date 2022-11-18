King of kings broadcasts - part 4 of 10

Part 4 "Discerning Prophecy" with guest Terry as we cover some facts about how we were all swayed away from the true historicist view of prophecy by the predator class over many centuries, plus... how we can now today see how it can even better be seen as a "case law consistant prophecy picture" when we see how YHWH says, "I change not" under which prophecy makes all that much more sense to the serious researcher. (Part 8 takes this deeper with even greater hope for those who are serious!)

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.