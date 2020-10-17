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COVID-19: The Banksters Cover for a Global Financial Reset
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67 views • October 17, 2020
In this explosive episode of the Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt interviews former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Money (over 21 Trillion Dollars) from Government agencies including, but not limited to, agencies such as HUD and the DoD. She goes deep on the current weaponization of narratives of division created by the Central Banking Syndicate for political control, and how it all relates to the dangerous game of Election 2020, Civil War, and the Chaos Card the Deep State is playing with the American People right now.
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