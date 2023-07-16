Artillery and vehicles destroyed in another Ukrainian defeat in Orekhov

Artillery and several vehicles were destroyed in the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in another counterattack on Orekhov. Ukrainian servicemen filmed a 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery caught fire by Lancet ammunition attack. Meanwhile 4 vehicles such as the French VAB, kozak-2, and two other vehicles were destroyed by the action of the Russian helicopters. Apart of equipment, Ukrainian losses increased sharply in personnel after being disabled in the fighting on Zaporozhye front.

