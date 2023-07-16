Artillery and vehicles destroyed in another Ukrainian defeat in Orekhov

Artillery and several vehicles were destroyed in the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in another counterattack on Orekhov. Ukrainian servicemen filmed a 2S1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery caught fire by Lancet ammunition attack. Meanwhile 4 vehicles such as the French VAB, kozak-2, and two other vehicles were destroyed by the action of the Russian helicopters. Apart of equipment, Ukrainian losses increased sharply in personnel after being disabled in the fighting on Zaporozhye front.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.