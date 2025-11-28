HAPPY THANKSGIVING! DR. MICHELLE PEAL & THE POWER OF LOVE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends on this special Thanksgiving Day radio show, I interview a famous doctor (Dr. Michelle Peal) on the power of love to change the world to a better and happier place! I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.tedmahr.com