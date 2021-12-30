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CCR#8 - Equal Wights And Measures
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1 view • December 30, 2021
Whatever happened to Journalistic Integrity? Whatever happened to "Non-Partisan"?? It seems these days, politics is in everything (even this podcast, but only for a little bit 😅😜). I was thinking about these things as I was watching the "debate" between President Trump and former Vice President Biden. I was blown away by the way there seems to be a bias in favor of Mr. Biden... I realize some may disagree, and that is not the point of this episode, the point is.. why is there a bias, why is there polarization, what's off in our personal lives that has lead on to unequal weights and measures? Let's take a look at some scriptures! I'm sure we won't cover half of what we need to, bit hey we can always do more! Don't forget we can talk about it, if you listening on anchor, leave a voice message with your thoughts! If you're on the other platforms, send us an email at [email protected]
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