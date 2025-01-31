BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tragedy In The Skies! DC Plane Collides w/ Black Hawk Helicopter | RFK, Tulsi, Kash Hearings 1/30/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
Follow
58 views • 3 months ago

Weekly News Report! Figure skaters ranging from 12 to 15 years old heading back from elite training school in Wichita, KS after a competition, were among those who lost their lives when an American Airlines jet carrying 64 people collided with an army Black Hawk helicopter carrying 3 soldiers, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River. Tragically, there were no survivors. RFK Jr's confirmation hearing was by far the most contentious so far in the Cabinet selection process. We will bring the highlights from this week's hearings on Capitol Hill including Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard. Daystar Dividing Lines- so called "prophets" like Perry Stone are lining up to defend Joni Lamb and scold anyone standing up for the little granddaughter who was abused. Buckle-Up For This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/tragedy-in-the-skies/


Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Keywords
breaking newstodays newstulsi gabbardrfk jrperry stoneplane crashchristian newsconservative newsconfirmation hearingskash pateldaystarjoni lambdc plane crashblack hawk helicopterhelicopter plane crash
