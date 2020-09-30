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Conférence Exceptionnelle sur les Libertés à Lausanne
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22 views • September 30, 2020
27 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXUqcl4EObg
AGORA TVNEWS : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC82-AR3h-vsSzZgZ8pvAVkQ
Conférence exceptionnelle sur les libertés organisé par le groupe Stop Swisscovid.
Rediffusion de la diffusion de 3 heures de Direct du 19 Septembre.
Chloé Frammery, prof. de math
Annick Tiburzio, instrumentiste en salle d'opération
Pierre Santschi, Ing.-phys. EPFL, SIA, ACM, ancien directeur du Centre informatique de l' EPFL et a. député au Grand Conseil VD.
Jean-Luc Addor, Conseiller national
Gérard Scheller, prof. De math.
Animation :
Mike Silva, artiste
François de Siebenthal, économiste, Master HEC & en droit, UNIL
Avec aussi Dominique Chatton, Dr, médecin, psychiatre et des membres du comité de patronage du référendum
Moyens techniques Agora TV/WhataBeautifulWorld
AGORA TVNEWS : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC82-AR3h-vsSzZgZ8pvAVkQ
Conférence exceptionnelle sur les libertés organisé par le groupe Stop Swisscovid.
Rediffusion de la diffusion de 3 heures de Direct du 19 Septembre.
Chloé Frammery, prof. de math
Annick Tiburzio, instrumentiste en salle d'opération
Pierre Santschi, Ing.-phys. EPFL, SIA, ACM, ancien directeur du Centre informatique de l' EPFL et a. député au Grand Conseil VD.
Jean-Luc Addor, Conseiller national
Gérard Scheller, prof. De math.
Animation :
Mike Silva, artiste
François de Siebenthal, économiste, Master HEC & en droit, UNIL
Avec aussi Dominique Chatton, Dr, médecin, psychiatre et des membres du comité de patronage du référendum
Moyens techniques Agora TV/WhataBeautifulWorld
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