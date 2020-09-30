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Conférence Exceptionnelle sur les Libertés à Lausanne
luciole
luciole
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22 views • September 30, 2020
27 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXUqcl4EObg
AGORA TVNEWS : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC82-AR3h-vsSzZgZ8pvAVkQ

Conférence exceptionnelle sur les libertés organisé par le groupe Stop Swisscovid.

Rediffusion de la diffusion de 3 heures de Direct du 19 Septembre.

Chloé Frammery, prof. de math
Annick Tiburzio, instrumentiste en salle d'opération
Pierre Santschi, Ing.-phys. EPFL, SIA, ACM, ancien directeur du Centre informatique de l' EPFL et a. député au Grand Conseil VD.
Jean-Luc Addor, Conseiller national
Gérard Scheller, prof. De math.

Animation :
Mike Silva, artiste
François de Siebenthal, économiste, Master HEC & en droit, UNIL
Avec aussi Dominique Chatton, Dr, médecin, psychiatre et des membres du comité de patronage du référendum

Moyens techniques Agora TV/WhataBeautifulWorld
Keywords
liberteindependancepouvoir au peuple
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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