The Su-57's Transformation into a Mechanized Monster
The Prisoner
Rostec from Russia showcased remarkable Russian weaponry portrayed as monstrous mechanized creatures, including the advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, the T-90M tank, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle, the Pantsir surface-to-air missile system, the Ka-52 assault helicopter, and the formidable TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system. Approximately 90% of the military apparatus used within the specialized operational area has been manufactured by Rostec-affiliated establishments. Each of these armaments possesses its own distinct yet consistently imposing demeanor.

So how are the updated visual designs of these Russian weaponry, especially the Su-57?

Mirrored - Defense TV

russia5th generationstealthsu-57rostec

