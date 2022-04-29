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Sparks Fly Over BORDER CRISIS - Chip Roy (R-TX), Literally Tosses Photos Of Fentanyl Victims Towards DHS Mayorkas During Committee.
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100 views • April 29, 2022
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempts to lie under oath about having ‘operational control’ of the Southern Border. Luckily Rep. Chip Roy brought the legal definition, leaving him speechless.
Sparks fly when Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) questions Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas in today's House Judiciary Committee.
Found at Forbes Breaking News.
Sparks fly when Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) questions Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas in today's House Judiciary Committee.
Found at Forbes Breaking News.
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