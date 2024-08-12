It's Time ! (World War, New Pandemic, Market Collapse & the Rapture) - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-08-11: URGENT PROPHECY UPDATE, IT’S TIME!!! " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD addresses the unprecedented recent world-wide events of profound prophetic significance in an urgent prophecy update titled, “IT’S TIME!!!”

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- Wall Street Journal, 'Everything Is Collapsing’: Israeli Reservists Confront Toll of Protracted War

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/everything-is-collapsing-israeli-reservists-confront-toll-of-protracted-war-430811e4

- All Israel News, “Senior IDF officials have suggested launching a preliminary attack against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon before it launches any attack against Israel.”

https://allisrael.com/israeli-report-says-idf-leaders-presented-plan-for-preemptive-strikes-on-hezbollah-and-iran

- Reuters, “Iran threatens to annihilate Israel should it launch a major attack.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-threatens-annihilate-israel-should-it-launch-major-attack-2024-04-23

- Israel Today, “Iran tells Arab nations it will strike Israel despite war risk”

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/iran-tells-arab-nations-it-will-strike-israel-despite-war-risk

- Israel Today, "Khamenei orders attack on Israel for Haniyeh killing"

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/khamenei-orders-attack-on-israel-for-haniyeh-killing

- Yahoo News UK, "Russia starts exercise to simulate launch of tactical nuclear weapons"

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/russia-says-starts-nuclear-military-145816235.html

- firstpost.com, "Iran to attack Israel? Why UK, Egypt flights are warned not to enter Iranian & Lebanese airspace"

https://www.firstpost.com/world/egypt-british-airlines-avoid-iran-airspace-israel-tensions-13802258.html

- Times of Israel, "Airlines extend Israel flight suspensions amid ongoing military uncertainty"

https://www.timesofisrael.com/airlines-extend-israel-flight-suspensions-amid-ongoing-military-uncertainty

- Jerusalem Post, "Citing rising MidEast tensions, airlines pause flights from NY to Israel" https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-813017

- Washington Post, “After a week of U.K. riots, thousands fill the streets to decry racism.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/08/07/uk-riots-police-violence-arrests-sentences- epose

- news.com, "Global stock markets slump; is the unrest in the UK being used to usher in the Great Financial Reset?"

https://expose-news.com/2024/08/05/global-stock-markets-slump-and-unrest-in-the-uk

- Mint, “Global market crash: From Asian markets to crypto prices, US recession fears jolt financial markets globally.”

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/global-market-crash-from-asian-markets-to-crypto-prices-us-recession-fears-jolt-financial-markets-globally-11722841898336.html

- MSN, BG News, “Global stocks PLUNGE over fears of 'US economic collapse' as fund managers admit: 'We didn't expect it to get this bad'”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/global-stocks-plunge-over-fears-of-us-economic-collapse-as-fund-managers-admit-we-didn-t-expect-it-to-get-this-bad/ar-BB1r5mxN

- 24/7 Wall Street Insights, “Stock Market Collapse: What is Different This Time”.

https://247wallst.com/investing/2024/08/05/stock-market-collapse-what-is-different-this-time

- Breitbart, "World Health Organization Considers Declaring International Monkeypox Emergency”

https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2024/08/06/world-health-organization-considers-declaring-international-monkeypox-emergency

- NPR, "Alarmed by mpox surge, Africa CDC is poised to declare a 'continental emergency'"

https://www.npr.org/sections/goats-and-soda/2024/08/09/nx-s1-5068572/mpox-virus-emergency-africa

- The Independent, “Covid making worrying comeback amid summer surge and Olympics infections, WHO official warns.”

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-summer-surge-variant-who-olympics-b2592601.html

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.