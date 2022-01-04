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And We Know 01. 03. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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40 views • January 04, 2022
1.3.21: "The DAMAGE will be with us FOR GENERATIONS," Dr. R@bert Mal@ne. SEALS win! Pray!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
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https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

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Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p

Masks don’t work
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/24402

Plandemic trailer
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/24433

Matrix 4 clip
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/24449

Full Dr. Malone interview
https://t.me/RWMaloneMD/1054

Payouts to healthcare
https://gettr.com/post/plubu90dd5

Netherlands protest
https://t.me/COVID19Up/12628

Top headlines from Covid
https://t.me/COVID19Up/12649

Look at their logos
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McDonalds green pass
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Aaron Rogers
https://tinyurl.com/2s3ndu2c

Navy seals win court case
https://tinyurl.com/835mvdct

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And We Know
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Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

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