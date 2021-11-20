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Jaguar Media ~ Nutrition Review ~ Environmental Estrogens: The Invisible Threat That Surrounds Us - 5 November 2021
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0 view • November 20, 2021
Hello gents!
In today's stream, I will be covering an article about eco-estrogens such as DDT, DDE, and I3C. Today's stream will be a very scientific and information-heavy type of topic. I am not a trained scientist or a chemist. I am just reporting on this information. Chemists, biochemists, and scientists are more than welcome to comment and leave feedback. A link to the article is listed down below:
Nutrition Review. 28 May 2021. 'Environmental Estrogens: The Invisible Threat That Surrounds Us'. Available from: https://nutritionreview.org/2019/05/environmental-estrogens-the-invisible-threat-that-surrounds-us/?bclid=IwAR1Fkili5RCWC22lDE4XhUi5AIbK5WAEN6q8KHshphtJ-ZyxhInX2FYJxWM
The main finding from the article - vitamin supplements such as Vitamin D, VItamin C, Vitamin B 12 can protect you from eco-estrogens. Consider investing in vitamins as well.
~ Jaguar Media ~
In today's stream, I will be covering an article about eco-estrogens such as DDT, DDE, and I3C. Today's stream will be a very scientific and information-heavy type of topic. I am not a trained scientist or a chemist. I am just reporting on this information. Chemists, biochemists, and scientists are more than welcome to comment and leave feedback. A link to the article is listed down below:
Nutrition Review. 28 May 2021. 'Environmental Estrogens: The Invisible Threat That Surrounds Us'. Available from: https://nutritionreview.org/2019/05/environmental-estrogens-the-invisible-threat-that-surrounds-us/?bclid=IwAR1Fkili5RCWC22lDE4XhUi5AIbK5WAEN6q8KHshphtJ-ZyxhInX2FYJxWM
The main finding from the article - vitamin supplements such as Vitamin D, VItamin C, Vitamin B 12 can protect you from eco-estrogens. Consider investing in vitamins as well.
~ Jaguar Media ~
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