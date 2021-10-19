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Dr Shannon Kroner | Can Our Military Opt-Out of Taking the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines?
Thrivetime Show
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Dr Shannon Kroner joins us to answer how the military can opt-out of taking the RNA-modifying and nano-technology-filled COVID-19 vaccins. Congressman Bill Redmond shares why he is working tirelessly to help Christian Conservatives win elected office.

Website: www.ForUnitedSolutions.org

https://www.runforoffice.training/

Part 1 - Why Is A Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System In the COVID-19 Vaccines ?

Part 2 - Are You A Christian Looking to Run for Office? Congressman Bill Redmond Is Here to Help!!!

Why Are These Items Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/

Why Is RNA-Modifying Transhumanism-Nano-Technology Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://rumble.com/vnpgtf-dr.-carrie-madej-why-is-rna-modifying-transhumanism-nano-technology-inside-.html

Why Is A Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System In the COVID-19 Vaccines ? https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/6-Nano_Magnets_US20120265001A1.pdf

Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? Watch - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html

VAXXED Patients' Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians! - https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html

See What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
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clay clarkcovid-19 vaccinesthrivetime show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy