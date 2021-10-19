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Dr Shannon Kroner | Can Our Military Opt-Out of Taking the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines?
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160 views • October 19, 2021
Dr Shannon Kroner joins us to answer how the military can opt-out of taking the RNA-modifying and nano-technology-filled COVID-19 vaccins. Congressman Bill Redmond shares why he is working tirelessly to help Christian Conservatives win elected office.
Website: www.ForUnitedSolutions.org
https://www.runforoffice.training/
Part 1 - Why Is A Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System In the COVID-19 Vaccines ?
Part 2 - Are You A Christian Looking to Run for Office? Congressman Bill Redmond Is Here to Help!!!
Why Are These Items Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/
Why Is RNA-Modifying Transhumanism-Nano-Technology Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://rumble.com/vnpgtf-dr.-carrie-madej-why-is-rna-modifying-transhumanism-nano-technology-inside-.html
Why Is A Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System In the COVID-19 Vaccines ? https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/6-Nano_Magnets_US20120265001A1.pdf
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? Watch - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
VAXXED Patients' Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians! - https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
See What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Website: www.ForUnitedSolutions.org
https://www.runforoffice.training/
Part 1 - Why Is A Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System In the COVID-19 Vaccines ?
Part 2 - Are You A Christian Looking to Run for Office? Congressman Bill Redmond Is Here to Help!!!
Why Are These Items Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/
Why Is RNA-Modifying Transhumanism-Nano-Technology Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? - https://rumble.com/vnpgtf-dr.-carrie-madej-why-is-rna-modifying-transhumanism-nano-technology-inside-.html
Why Is A Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System In the COVID-19 Vaccines ? https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/6-Nano_Magnets_US20120265001A1.pdf
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? Watch - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
VAXXED Patients' Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians! - https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
See What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
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