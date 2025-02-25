BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dramatic Clash At UNSC After U.S. Backs Russia On Ukraine Resolution | 'Expired Kyiv Princeling...'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9974 followers
318 views • 2 months ago

Huge drama erupted at the UN Security Council as the U.S., in a rare move, sided with Russia. Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's envoy to the UN, took the opportunity to slam Ukrainian president on the anniversary of 3 years of war. The Russian envoy branded Volodymyr Zelensky 'expired Kyiv princeling.' The United Nations Security Council then adopted the U.S.-drafted resolution that takes a neutral position on the conflict. The short resolution reflects Trump's more conciliatory stance towards Russia.

Mirrored - Times Of India


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiausaunited nationsukraine
