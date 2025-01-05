BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tavistock Institute - The Enemy Within
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
381 views • 3 months ago

Satan means "the enemy" or "adversary"

The Tavistock Institute fulfills that definition quite well

These are "Satan's Minions" on this Earth doing his bidding

Everything which they do is born of Malevolence and Evil.


definition malevolent

mə-lĕv′ə-lənt adjective

1.) Having or exhibiting ill will; wishing harm to others; malicious.

2.) Having a harmful influence.

3.) Wishing evil; disposed to injure others; rejoicing in another's misfortune.


Satan lives inside of their heartless soul and controls their actions

These are people worthy of the ire and wrath of all of mankind.


They belong inside of the prisons they have erected to house YOU!

Treacherous Traitors and back stabbing ghouls worthy of execution


The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations

by John D. Coleman Free PDF Download at archive.com

https://archive.org/details/Tavistock_201601

THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RELATIONS Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, and Political and Economic Decline of the United States of America: by Coleman, John: Direct PDF Download

https://famguardian.org/Publications/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA-Coleman_John.pdf

Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses

by Daniel Estulin Free PDF Download on archive,com

https://archive.org/details/tavistock-institute-social-engineering-the-masses

See The Prisoner Playlist on Tavistock:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6db417cb-f865-4a2f-a197-cc4903e6d93d?index=1

Mirrored - Outlaw Productions


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
mind controlbrainwashingmk-ultratavistockunitrd nations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy