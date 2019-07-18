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RED ALERT! AI Takeover Now Underway... Elon Musk Announces Brain Chips For All! - FULL SHOW
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408 views • July 18, 2019
Alex Jones covers the mainstream roll-out of brain chips, Google's plan to steal the election in 2020, and the collapse of western civilization.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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