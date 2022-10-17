The Trump Prophecies | Is President Donald J. Trump Going to See the Kim Clement Trump Prophecies NOW?!! SPECIAL INTERVIEW with Donné Clement Petruska and Jane Clement

Watch the Kim Clement Prophecies Related to Referencing President Trump HERE:

The Kim Clement See Emergence of the Fourth Reich and the Rise of the Nazi Party?

The Kim Clement See Emergence of the Fourth Reich and the Rise of the Nazi Party?

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nWr7k0IOx0

Why Does Klaus Schwab Refer to “The Great Reset” As “The Fourth Industrial Revolution?” Why Does Klaus Schwab Say That the “Fourth Industrial Revolution Will Change Not Only What We Do But Also Who We Are?”

WATCH - "Fourth Industrial Revolution Will Change Not Only What We Do But Also Who We Are." - Klaus Schwab (Founder of the World Economic Forum)

Is "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" the Fulfillment of Daniel's Prophecy of a "Fourth Kingdom Upon the Earth?"

Is “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” the Fulfillment of Daniel’s Prophecy of a “Fourth Kingdom Upon the Earth?”

“Thus he said, The fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth, which shall be diverse from all kingdoms, and shall devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces.” - Daniel 7:23

Is the Transhumanism Agenda the Fulfillment of Daniel’s Prophecy of a Time When Men Would Attempt to Mix Iron with the Miry Clay?

“And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.” - Daniel 2:43

Yuval Noah Harari | "We Can Split Off from This Organic Body and Reach a Level of Existence Which Is Completely Different"

Yuval Noah Harari | "What Kinds of gods Will We Be? Petty, Vengefully and Irresponsible gods?"

Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net."

Why Did Jack Kirby Write the Darkseid Comic Book Series In 1971 Depicting Darkseid as the Tyrannical Lord of Apokolips Whose Ultimate Goal Is to Enslave the Multiverse by Eliminating All Hope and Free Will In Sentient Beings?

READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darkseid

Why Did the Mother of Two Elon Musk Children, Grimes Release a Song Recorded in Chinese Titled “Darkseid” Featuring a Chinese Artist by the Name of PAN Just Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Began? Why Do the Lyrics of “Darkseid” Prophecy the Horrors of “The Great Reset / Transhumanism” Agenda?

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfJFKaL8-0

Why Did the Organization with the 666 Logo (CERN) Choose to Call the Internet the World Wide Web (WWW), Which In Hebrew Eq uals 666?

Waw (ܘܐܘ) is pronounced [w]. When it is used as a mater lectionis, a waw with a dot above the letter is pronounced [o], and a waw with a dot under the letter is pronounced [u]. Waw has an alphabetic-numeral value of 6.

Is the World Wide Web (WWW = 666) the Fulfilment of Daniel’s Chapter 12 Verse 4 Prophecy?

“4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” - Daniel 12:4