And We Know 3.16.2023 A PUBLIC AWAKE is their [DS] GREATEST FEAR! STAY STRONG! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
March 16, 2023
Interesting drop from Dan Scavino on Andrew Jackson and how similar President Trump is … making WAR against the banking cartel. When looking for a thumbnail for today on deepest fear… well the SHARK showed up… now that would be fear… we are informed and growing. Ultra Pepe Lives Matter wrote a great article on this.. we will look into that and all of the Deep states shenanigans… and we will see how the VAX push is falling apart.
Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump: War against the Elite
https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/andrew-jackson-and-donald-trump-war
Katherine Austin Fitts describes how the pandemic served the Reset plan. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34462
Agenda 2030 is the initial 10 year plan of Agenda 21, (as in Agenda for the 21st century). https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34799
Tucker interviews fashion designer whose clothes transgender Biden administration official Sam Brinton appears to have stolen. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34775
An ad from the now defunct Singnature Bank. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34774
The Chairman of Signature Bank holding a Pride Council Mtg on pronouns. And you wonder why the bank failed?! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34762
Whistleblower speaks clearly about Big Pharma. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34749
Rep James Comer- following the Biden crime family money https://t.me/teamanons/29919
Tucker Carlson: The War Party Is In Panic Mode as the Majority of Americans Oppose War With Russia https://t.me/RevolutionReport/15017
#8 In Dec. 2002, Dr. Anthony Fauci described how the distinction between "bioweapons" and "biodefense" does not exist, as later demonstrated by his gain-of-function research: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6746
Connecticut Threatens to Shut Down a Private Pre-School Over Students' Immunization Status https://t.me/chiefnerd/7166
MEP Mislav Kolakusic: We Could Have Saved Many Lives If We Burned Covid-19 Injections Immediately https://t.me/VigilantFox/8705
