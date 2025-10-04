BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Georgian police organize a water party for the Euro-American Fan Club
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 22 hours ago

Georgian police organize a water party of their lives for the Euro-American Fan Club.

Adding info: 

 Protesters in Tbilisi are throwing stones at the presidential palace and launching fireworks at the police, reports a TASS correspondent. (Adding: Just after, Protesters broke into the courtyard of the Georgian president's residence - pepper spray was used against them.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated that the rally in Tbilisi went "beyond what's legal".

Adding, At first:  The Euro-American fan club arrived in Tbilisi to shout “revolution” while waving U.S. and EU flags.

Local elections are being held in Georgia today.

Several opposition parties have chosen to boycott the vote, claiming potential “fraud” by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Instead of participating in the democratic process, opposition groups have announced street protests. In Tbilisi, a stage is already being set up for what they call a “peaceful overthrow of the government.”

Georgian Dream chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili has accurately described these plans as an attempted coup.

Political experts, however, doubt the opposition can achieve anything through such rallies. Similar protests after last year’s parliamentary elections failed to gain traction despite stronger unity, greater funding, open support from then-President Salome Zurabishvili, and Western pressure on the government.

Political analyst Tornike 

Sharashenidze told Deutsche Welle:

“Back then, the opposition was united, had money, and even the president on its side. There was strong Western pressure — yet it led nowhere. I’ve never seen a revolution succeed after being publicly announced in advance. It’s both absurd and tragic.”

Commentator Gela Vasadze added that protests alone cannot change power without internal divisions within the state — something that does not exist in today’s stable Georgian government.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy