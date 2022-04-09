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FlyLady's Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes
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21 views • April 09, 2022
My friends love my mashed potatoes. Here is how I make them. This recipe lets you make them early and put in freezer. I already have dressing, rolls, Sweet potato Casserole, green beans, and now mashed potatoes. I have pies left to make, angeled eggs, Turkey and gravy. Yippee! One item a day is getting it done and not stressing me out!
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