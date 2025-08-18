Strong footage shows T-72B3M tank crews firing accurately into Ukrainian positions in their fortified areas in the semi-urban setting of #Pokrovsk crushing Kiev's forces, who are choking on the harsh reality of their defeat there! As a reminder, Russian tank crews from the Tsentr Group have been working in this sector for days, with their modernized T-72B3M tanks, ready for battle and starting from the outskirts of Pokrovsk! T-72B3M, with metal anti-UAV screens covering the entire turret, plus netting and rubber on the front for additional protection, will be in action to facilitate the advance of the assault troops by destroying hidden Ukrainian fortifications. Reconnaissance UAV operators adjust their fire and monitor targets in real time. Then, gunners and combat vehicle commanders behind the combat zone, firing their 125mm rounds from stationary and mobile positions, destroy Zelensky's men's fortifications!

Now, the battle has shifted to urban areas, with tank crews launching close-range attacks on fortified Ukrainian positions, as shown in footage published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on August 14. GoPro footage shows a T-72B3M tank destroying an enemy support base with devastating fire, a terrifying scene for enemy troops ensconced in their shelters. Instead of trying to take cover from the Russian onslaught, the tank's accurate fire destroyed the Ukrainian stronghold along with its personnel, allowing the Russian assault commandos to advance to their designated area and consolidate their position. The skill and courage of the tankers of the Tsentr Group tank, forced more Ukrainian positions out of the chatterbox. Gradually, Russian forces continued to seize more of the Ukrainian territory that started the conflict, forcing the Western collective, particularly NATO, to choke on the harsh reality of their impending defeat, especially on the Pokrovsk cauldron today.

