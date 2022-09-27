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In Melitopol, there are Queues at the Polling Stations. - 092722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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30 views • September 27, 2022

In Melitopol, there are queues at the polling stations.

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According to exit polls, 89% of Kherson region voters voted for joining the Russian Federation.

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On September 27, referendums on the accession of the Liberated territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation end. And the procedure for their admission to the Russian Federation may take place on September 29. We analyze what Ukraine is losing:

 ▪️regions in which referendums are held have rich black soil, mineral deposits, developed industry, large economic, industrial and human potential, developed mining industry, transport and industrial infrastructure;

 ▪️until 2014, only Donetsk and Lugansk regions together accounted for 16% of Ukraine's GDP;

 ▪️integration of agricultural regions (Zaporozhye and Kherson regions) will turn the Russian Federation into the largest player in the grain market;

 ▪️Odessa actually remains the only access point of Ukraine to the sea (at the same time, Odessa remains in the sphere of interests of the Russian Federation);

 ▪️Ukraine is losing about 9 million people, and taxpayers in uncontrolled territories will move into the Russian legal field.

As you can see, the situation is amazing, but at the same time, no one is talking about the future arrival of winter, when the lack of energy resources and other economic difficulties will force European countries to radically reconsider their policy of supporting Ukraine.

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Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1



Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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