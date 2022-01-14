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PROJECT MOONSHADOW - Part 1 (mirrored)
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193 views • January 14, 2022
mirrored from https://vimeo.com/264783576
PROJECT MOONSHADOW - Part 1
CAPTAIN RANDY CRAMER (USMC ss MDF) & COREY GOODE HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE AUTHORITY TO REVEAL THE TRUTH ABOUT THE SECRET SPACE PROGRAM, ETs, ALIENs, STAR PEOPLE... BOTH BENEVOLENT & MALEVOLENT... UNDERGROUND BASES ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON... BASES ON MARS... UNDERGROUND & UNDERSEA BASES ON EARTH & OTHER PLANETS & MOONS... INSIDE & OUTSIDE OUR SOLAR SYSTEM.
THESE EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGEABLE GENTLEMEN REVEAL THE TRUTH ABOUT ADVANCED BACK-ENGINEERED ET-HEALING TECHNOLOGIES & FREE-ENERGY DEVICES/ PROPULSION SYSTEMS. LINKS listed below description for Randy & Corey's websites & You Tube channels.
BY LISTENING/ WATCHING THIS SERIES OF VIDEOS YOU'LL GAIN SOME UNDERSTANDNG OF THE SCIENCE OF THE SOUL... QUANTUM FLUID.
Captain Randy Cramer was kind enough to give me permission to edit this 12 Part series... a MEGA MIX of separate, individual, interviews for the purpose of TRUE DISCLOSURE... TRUTH FOR ALL BEINGS FROM ALL PLACES AT THIS PIVITAL POINT IN TIME.
Thought it might help to put Randy's Info side-by-side with Corey's Info... see where they parallel/ differ. Leave it up to you all... as usual... to draw your own conclusions... make up your own minds.
Thankyou Randy Cramer & Thankyou Corey Goode for all your hard work in gradually, carefully & precisely helping to SHED LIGHT ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON & PROJECT MOONSHADOW & OTHER PREVIOUSLY SECRET SUBJECTS.
Much Love & Respect to all YOU INSPIRING SOULS OUT THERE.
Viva La LIBERTA!
Viva La DISCLOSURE!
Rainbow Lightbeing
1st October 2016
Here are the LINKS to Captain Randy Cramer's website & You Tube channel...
earthcitizenconsulting.org/
youtube.com/channel/UCQ_JdNjF-idxmPlLIfSHWoQ/videos
Here are the LINKS to Corey Goode's website & You Tube channel...
spherebeingalliance.com./
youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg/videos
Here is the LINK to the music video by BRULE The Star People A Message For All Of Humanity...
youtube.com/watch?v=3jlllL4gzps
Here is a LINK to the soon to be released Short Film... THE INBOUND... this is the PROLOGUE EPISODE...
youtube.com/watch?v=HcKdXwUFHn0
Here is a LINK to the soon to be released Short Film... THOSE WHO SEEK Official Teaser
youtube.com/watch?v=26KwOhF3rAE
Here is a LINK to THIRDPHASEOFMOON You Tube channel... Thank you for all your dedicated hard work & great videos GUYS...
youtube.com/user/thirdphaseofmoon/videos
PROJECT MOONSHADOW - Part 1
CAPTAIN RANDY CRAMER (USMC ss MDF) & COREY GOODE HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE AUTHORITY TO REVEAL THE TRUTH ABOUT THE SECRET SPACE PROGRAM, ETs, ALIENs, STAR PEOPLE... BOTH BENEVOLENT & MALEVOLENT... UNDERGROUND BASES ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON... BASES ON MARS... UNDERGROUND & UNDERSEA BASES ON EARTH & OTHER PLANETS & MOONS... INSIDE & OUTSIDE OUR SOLAR SYSTEM.
THESE EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGEABLE GENTLEMEN REVEAL THE TRUTH ABOUT ADVANCED BACK-ENGINEERED ET-HEALING TECHNOLOGIES & FREE-ENERGY DEVICES/ PROPULSION SYSTEMS. LINKS listed below description for Randy & Corey's websites & You Tube channels.
BY LISTENING/ WATCHING THIS SERIES OF VIDEOS YOU'LL GAIN SOME UNDERSTANDNG OF THE SCIENCE OF THE SOUL... QUANTUM FLUID.
Captain Randy Cramer was kind enough to give me permission to edit this 12 Part series... a MEGA MIX of separate, individual, interviews for the purpose of TRUE DISCLOSURE... TRUTH FOR ALL BEINGS FROM ALL PLACES AT THIS PIVITAL POINT IN TIME.
Thought it might help to put Randy's Info side-by-side with Corey's Info... see where they parallel/ differ. Leave it up to you all... as usual... to draw your own conclusions... make up your own minds.
Thankyou Randy Cramer & Thankyou Corey Goode for all your hard work in gradually, carefully & precisely helping to SHED LIGHT ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON & PROJECT MOONSHADOW & OTHER PREVIOUSLY SECRET SUBJECTS.
Much Love & Respect to all YOU INSPIRING SOULS OUT THERE.
Viva La LIBERTA!
Viva La DISCLOSURE!
Rainbow Lightbeing
1st October 2016
Here are the LINKS to Captain Randy Cramer's website & You Tube channel...
earthcitizenconsulting.org/
youtube.com/channel/UCQ_JdNjF-idxmPlLIfSHWoQ/videos
Here are the LINKS to Corey Goode's website & You Tube channel...
spherebeingalliance.com./
youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg/videos
Here is the LINK to the music video by BRULE The Star People A Message For All Of Humanity...
youtube.com/watch?v=3jlllL4gzps
Here is a LINK to the soon to be released Short Film... THE INBOUND... this is the PROLOGUE EPISODE...
youtube.com/watch?v=HcKdXwUFHn0
Here is a LINK to the soon to be released Short Film... THOSE WHO SEEK Official Teaser
youtube.com/watch?v=26KwOhF3rAE
Here is a LINK to THIRDPHASEOFMOON You Tube channel... Thank you for all your dedicated hard work & great videos GUYS...
youtube.com/user/thirdphaseofmoon/videos
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