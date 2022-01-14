BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PROJECT MOONSHADOW - Part 1 (mirrored)
Ghost of Ruth Drown
Ghost of Ruth Drown
201 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
193 views • January 14, 2022
mirrored from https://vimeo.com/264783576

PROJECT MOONSHADOW - Part 1

CAPTAIN RANDY CRAMER (USMC ss MDF) & COREY GOODE HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE AUTHORITY TO REVEAL THE TRUTH ABOUT THE SECRET SPACE PROGRAM, ETs, ALIENs, STAR PEOPLE... BOTH BENEVOLENT & MALEVOLENT... UNDERGROUND BASES ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON... BASES ON MARS... UNDERGROUND & UNDERSEA BASES ON EARTH & OTHER PLANETS & MOONS... INSIDE & OUTSIDE OUR SOLAR SYSTEM.

THESE EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGEABLE GENTLEMEN REVEAL THE TRUTH ABOUT ADVANCED BACK-ENGINEERED ET-HEALING TECHNOLOGIES & FREE-ENERGY DEVICES/ PROPULSION SYSTEMS. LINKS listed below description for Randy & Corey's websites & You Tube channels.

BY LISTENING/ WATCHING THIS SERIES OF VIDEOS YOU'LL GAIN SOME UNDERSTANDNG OF THE SCIENCE OF THE SOUL... QUANTUM FLUID.

Captain Randy Cramer was kind enough to give me permission to edit this 12 Part series... a MEGA MIX of separate, individual, interviews for the purpose of TRUE DISCLOSURE... TRUTH FOR ALL BEINGS FROM ALL PLACES AT THIS PIVITAL POINT IN TIME.

Thought it might help to put Randy's Info side-by-side with Corey's Info... see where they parallel/ differ. Leave it up to you all... as usual... to draw your own conclusions... make up your own minds.

Thankyou Randy Cramer & Thankyou Corey Goode for all your hard work in gradually, carefully & precisely helping to SHED LIGHT ON THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON & PROJECT MOONSHADOW & OTHER PREVIOUSLY SECRET SUBJECTS.

Much Love & Respect to all YOU INSPIRING SOULS OUT THERE.
Viva La LIBERTA!
Viva La DISCLOSURE!

Rainbow Lightbeing
1st October 2016

Here are the LINKS to Captain Randy Cramer's website & You Tube channel...
earthcitizenconsulting.org/
youtube.com/channel/UCQ_JdNjF-idxmPlLIfSHWoQ/videos

Here are the LINKS to Corey Goode's website & You Tube channel...
spherebeingalliance.com./
youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg/videos

Here is the LINK to the music video by BRULE The Star People A Message For All Of Humanity...
youtube.com/watch?v=3jlllL4gzps

Here is a LINK to the soon to be released Short Film... THE INBOUND... this is the PROLOGUE EPISODE...
youtube.com/watch?v=HcKdXwUFHn0

Here is a LINK to the soon to be released Short Film... THOSE WHO SEEK Official Teaser
youtube.com/watch?v=26KwOhF3rAE

Here is a LINK to THIRDPHASEOFMOON You Tube channel... Thank you for all your dedicated hard work & great videos GUYS...
youtube.com/user/thirdphaseofmoon/videos
Keywords
nwocabalcorey goodesuper soldiersrandy cramerproject moonshadow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
Ukraine is facing a five-dimensional crisis &#8211; a national suicide

Ukraine is facing a five-dimensional crisis – a national suicide

Lance D Johnson
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
Saudi warplanes unleashed 52 strikes on Yemen in one day, as energy infrastructure hangs in the balance 

Saudi warplanes unleashed 52 strikes on Yemen in one day, as energy infrastructure hangs in the balance 

Lance D Johnson
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy